French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) leaves his plane as he arrives at Tangiers' airport, Morocco, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves his plane as he arrives at Tangiers' airport, Morocco, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL MAXPPP OUT

King Mohammed VI of Morocco and the French president launched on Thursday a high-speed railway, the first of its kind, in Morocco.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Morocco to launch the first high-speed railway (TGV) which will connect Tangier and Casablanca via the capital Rabat.