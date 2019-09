German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) greet each other near US actor Harrison Ford (L) prior to the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 at UN headquarters in New York on 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KAY NIETFELD / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 2019 Climate Action Summit which is being held ahead of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with Colombia's Ivan Duque and Chile's Sebastian Piñera, on Monday at the United Nations presented a great alliance to protect the Amazon and other tropical forests, an initiative that, so far, has been marked by Brazil's absence.

The plan, officially launched on the margins of the UN General Assembly, includes new aid by international donors, such as $100 million (90.7 million euros) from the French government.