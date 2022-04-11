President Emmanuel Macron, a political liberal, and ultrarightist Marine Le Pen will vie for the French presidency in a runoff vote, just as they did five years ago, after receiving the two largest ballot counts in the first electoral round on Sunday, according to both nationwide vote projections and tallies from the 85 percent of the ballots counted so far, albeit not in some of the country's largest cities.

Macron obtained between 28.1 and 29 percent of the votes while Le Pen received between 23.3 and 24.2 percent, according to the projections of four public opinion research firms.