French President Emmanuel Macron encourages his supporters to vote in the northern city of Le Tourquet on June 19, 2022, the day of the legislative election runoff.EFE/EPA/Michel Spingler / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron will go into his second five-year term without the parliamentary majority he had enjoyed during his first term, having on Sunday lost many of his coalition's former seats to the leftist NUPES group and to the historic rise of the ultraright.

The centrist forces that support Macron's policies lost more than 100 of their 350 seats in the National Assembly and will now be far below the 289-seat threshold needed to govern without taking account of other parties' stances.