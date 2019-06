US flags and roses are seen at the Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to attend a Franco-British ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings and laying the first stone of a British memorial at Ver-Sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a Franco-British ceremony for the laying of the first stone of a British memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer as part of ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May (C, back) attend a Franco-British ceremony for the laying of the first stone of a British memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer as part of ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend a Franco-British ceremony for the laying of the first stone of a British memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer as part of ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM, Theresa May, launched a commemoration event on Thursday to mark 75 years since the Normandy landings that saw allied forces invade northern France and start an operation to liberate the nation from Nazi German forces during World War II.

May, acting as host of the ceremony taking place in northern France, received Macron on the Normandy memorial site just after 8.30 local time (6.30 GMT).