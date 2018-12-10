The French President prepared the ground on Sunday to put himself in the front line of battle in the protest crisis of the "yellow vests," agreeing to meetings with trade unions, opponents and parliament leaders on Monday.
Emmanuel Macron's appointments in the morning will be the first step before addressing the nation - probably on that same night - in his first public intervention after more than a week of silence during which he has left it to his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to deal with and manage the protests which had an unprecedented level of violence.