Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Macron, my ass' near the Champs Elysees, the day after the 08 december yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, 09 December 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Burn the Elysee', the day after the 08 december yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, 09 December 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Brave people, get enraged!' near the Champs Elysees, the day after the 08 december yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, 09 December 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Pedestrians walk past a giant metal reinforcement barrier protecting a shop on the Champs Elysees, the day after the 08 december yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, 09 December 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A pedestrian walks past a smashed bank window the day after the 08 december yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, 09 December 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A yellow vest protester stands amid smoke during a demonstration in Paris, France, 08 December 2018. Police in Paris is preparing for another weekend of protests of the so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) protest movement. Recent demonstrations of the movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, had turned violent and caused authorities to close some landmark sites in Paris this weekend. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

The French President prepared the ground on Sunday to put himself in the front line of battle in the protest crisis of the "yellow vests," agreeing to meetings with trade unions, opponents and parliament leaders on Monday.

Emmanuel Macron's appointments in the morning will be the first step before addressing the nation - probably on that same night - in his first public intervention after more than a week of silence during which he has left it to his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to deal with and manage the protests which had an unprecedented level of violence.