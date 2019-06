French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte (2-R) pose with Japanese Emperor Naruhito (L) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 27 June 2019. EPA/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The president and first lady of France were on Thursday received by the Japanese emperor and empress at Tokyo Imperial Palace ahead of the French leader's attendance at the G20 summit.

Emmanuel Macron is the second foreign leader to be received by Emperor Naruhito since he ascended the throne on May 1, after United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania met him last month.