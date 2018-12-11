The economic measures announced by the French president during a televised address aimed to quell the so-called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) protesters could cost the state between 8-10 billion euros ($9.11-11.4 billion) and increase the national deficit, a government spokesperson said Tuesday.
Benjamin Griveaux announced this initial evaluation during an interview with BFMTV, although without specifying if the sum included the 4 billion euro diesel tax revenue the treasury would no longer collect and was due to be applied in January 2019.