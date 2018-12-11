Inmage shows French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R), French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (C- L) and members of the government meeting with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec 10, 2018. The meeting takes place after a third violent weekend of the 'Yellow Vests' anti-government protest in France. Macron will address the nation later the same evening.EFE-EPA /YOAN VALAT / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation, his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide 'yellow vest' (gilet jaune) protests, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec 10, 2018. Violent mass protests have been sweeping over Paris and parts of the country for more than three weeks, and riots in the downtown area surrounding the Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe were ongoing between riot gear-equipped police and thousands of protesters, known as the 'Yellow Vests'. EFE-EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

File image shows Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Macron, Le Pen, Melenchon, get out!', the day after the Dec 8, yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec 9, 2018. The so-called 'gilets jaunes' (yellow vests) is a protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation, that continues protests across the nation over high fuel prices.EFE-EPA (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

The economic measures announced by the French president during a televised address aimed to quell the so-called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) protesters could cost the state between 8-10 billion euros ($9.11-11.4 billion) and increase the national deficit, a government spokesperson said Tuesday.

Benjamin Griveaux announced this initial evaluation during an interview with BFMTV, although without specifying if the sum included the 4 billion euro diesel tax revenue the treasury would no longer collect and was due to be applied in January 2019.