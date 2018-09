French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte (R) attend the UEFA Nations League, league A, group 1, soccer match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, Sep. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The popularity of the French president this summer declined to 29 percent, his lowest approval rating since he took office in May 2017, according to a public opinion poll by Odoxa.

Emmanuel Macron's popularity fell by 12 percentage points since June, said the survey, reported public radio station France Inter on Tuesday.