French President Emmanuel Macron's security chief Alexandre Benalla (C) attends a hearing at the French senate, in Paris, France, Sep 19, 2018. Benalla faced a senate hearing after a video released on July 19, 2018 showed President Macron's deputy chief of staff, wearing a riot helmet and police uniform while attacking protesters during street demonstrations on 01 May 2018. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) walks in front of his aide Alexandre Benalla (L) at the end of the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2018. A video has been released on July 19, 2018 allegedly showing the French President Emmanuel Macron's deputy chief of staff, wearing a riot helmet and police uniform while attacking protesters during May Day street demonstrations. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The French president's former personal assistant, who was fired after a video emerged in which he appeared to assault a protester while impersonating a police officer, on Wednesday told a Senate committee that he never held the position of presidential bodyguard nor headed the president's security detail, as his job had been widely described by the media.

During the committee hearing, President Emmanuel Macron's longtime aide, Alexander Benalla, refused to answer questions regarding a controversial incident in which he seemingly beat up a person during this year's May Day protests in Paris, claiming that he could not speak about an ongoing judicial probe.