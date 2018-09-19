The French president's former personal assistant, who was fired after a video emerged in which he appeared to assault a protester while impersonating a police officer, on Wednesday told a Senate committee that he never held the position of presidential bodyguard nor headed the president's security detail, as his job had been widely described by the media.
During the committee hearing, President Emmanuel Macron's longtime aide, Alexander Benalla, refused to answer questions regarding a controversial incident in which he seemingly beat up a person during this year's May Day protests in Paris, claiming that he could not speak about an ongoing judicial probe.