The French President announced on Monday that his government would allocate 80 million euros ($91.7 million) for the municipalities affected by the deadly floods that recently devastated the country's southwest.
Emmanuel Macron visited the Department of Aude – which was heavily affected by flash floods and heavy rainfall that started on the night of Oct. 14 – to meet with victims and to announce a large aid package destined to redeveloping damaged infrastructure and to cover the costs local governments had already incurred in for rescue operations.