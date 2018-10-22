French President Emmanuel Macron (R) delivers a speech after meeting with local residents, officials and emergency services during a visit to the victims of the floods caused by heavy rains in the Aude department, in Villalier, France, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with the members of a fire brigade as he meets with local residents, officials and emergency services during a visit to the victims of the floods caused by heavy rains in the Aude department, in Villalier, France, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/POOL

The French President announced on Monday that his government would allocate 80 million euros ($91.7 million) for the municipalities affected by the deadly floods that recently devastated the country's southwest.

Emmanuel Macron visited the Department of Aude – which was heavily affected by flash floods and heavy rainfall that started on the night of Oct. 14 – to meet with victims and to announce a large aid package destined to redeveloping damaged infrastructure and to cover the costs local governments had already incurred in for rescue operations.