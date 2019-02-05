The "Tour de France" of the French President, in his effort to bring his Great National Debate to the whole country, made a stopover in a suburb of Paris for the first time on Monday, an area known as "banlieue", where the residents observed it with skepticism.
In Evry Courcouronnes, a town of some 70,000 inhabitants located 30 kilometers south of the French capital, some 300 councilors and representatives of local associations gathered for almost six hours in the deputy mayor's office to discuss mainly municipal policies.