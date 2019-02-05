French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a meeting with mayors from suburbs around Paris, as part of the 'national debate', in Courcouronnes, outside Paris, France, 04 February 2019. Macron has been touring the country with his initiative dubbed the 'Great National Debate', in a bid to quell the anger and uprising of the 'yellow vest' (gilet jaunes) protesters across France. The townhall-style meetings , in which the president listens to grievances from regional mayors and citizens over several hours, will run for two months until 15 March. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The "Tour de France" of the French President, in his effort to bring his Great National Debate to the whole country, made a stopover in a suburb of Paris for the first time on Monday, an area known as "banlieue", where the residents observed it with skepticism.

In Evry Courcouronnes, a town of some 70,000 inhabitants located 30 kilometers south of the French capital, some 300 councilors and representatives of local associations gathered for almost six hours in the deputy mayor's office to discuss mainly municipal policies.