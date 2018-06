Emmanuel Macron (R) escorts Pedro Sanchez (L) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The President of France on Saturday showed support for imposing sanctions on European Union member states that refused to allow in migrants to meet the established quotas, following a meeting with Spain's new Prime Minister.

In a joint press conference with Pedro Sanchez, Emmanuel Macron echoed the thoughts of a French government spokesperson who had criticized Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia for not participating in Sunday's scheduled informal EU summit on migration.