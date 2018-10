The President of France on Friday said he would consider taking part in the upcoming four-way summit on the conflict in Syria as long as no military offensive were launched in Syria's last rebel stronghold of Idlib, an Elysee source told EFE.

According to the source, Emmanuel Macron believes the Syria summit between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany should prioritize securing the humanitarian situation in Idlib and stabilizing the ceasefire between the Syrian government and rebel forces.