The President of France urged the Australian government to redouble its efforts in the fight against climate change and expressed his concern for the future of the countries in the Pacific.
"Numerous states in the Pacific are at direct risk of disappearing completely in only a few years if we do not take action," French President Emmanuel Macron said at a dinner on Tuesday night at the Sydney Opera House, attended by the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife as well as French politicians, businessmen and expatriates.