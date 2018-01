French President Emmanuel Macron (L) chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) sit together with Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) are welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

The French President on Tuesday stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between France and China in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Emmanuel Macron, on the second day of his official visit to China, spoke at the conclusion of a Sino-French forum on artificial intelligence and presided over the signing of various agreements on cooperation in technology and trade.