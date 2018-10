Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shake hands during the opening ceremony of the Francophonie Summit 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) put out a stamp with a portrait of French singer Charles Aznavur during the opening ceremony of the Francophonie Summit 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) walk on the red carpet next to Secretary General of the International Organization of la Francophonie Michaelle Jean (L) during the official reception at the Francophonie Summit 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

President of France Emmanuel Macron (L) adjusts ribbons on a wreath, as he lays it at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex during his visit to Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYK BAGHDASARYAN

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks during the opening ceremony of the Francophonie Summit 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

The French president on Thursday arrived in Armenia for the opening of the Francophonie Summit 2018, where he visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

Before the opening of the summit, the Emmanuel Macron visited the Tzitzenakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex with his wife, Brigitte Macron, and Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, where he planted a fir tree and placed a wreath at the memorial park.