China's President Xi Jinping (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON LEE/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping (R) after a joint news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON LEE/POOL

The presidents of France and China on Wednesday called on developed countries to invest $100 billion annually between now and 2025 to combat climate change and urged them to fulfill their commitment to allocate that amount by 2020.

In a joint declaration signed during Emmanuel Macron's visit to China, both the French leader and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, reaffirmed their strong support for the 2015 Paris Agreement, which they described as an irreversible process and a compass for strong action on climate.