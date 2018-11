A voter casts his ballot paper during the presidential elections in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Voters stand in line before voting during the presidential elections in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Outgoing President Henry Rajaonarimampianina and his wife show their ink-marked thumbs after voting during the presidential elections in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Voters prepare to vote during the presidential elections in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Voters in Madagascar on Wednesday headed to the polls to elect a new president in a bid to end a decade-long political crisis on the African island.

A total of 36 candidates are vying for the office, but three candidates - all former presidents - were the favorites: Hery Rajaonarimampianina, Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana.