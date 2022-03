US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) shakes hands with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat at the start of their bilateral talks at the US Ambassador's residence in Bern, Switzerland, 15 November 1997 (Reissued 23 March 2022). Albright died at the age of 84 on 23 March 2022. Albright, who was appointed secretary of state by then-US President Bill Clinton in 1997, became the first woman in US history to head the State Department. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as the United States' top diplomat, passed away on Wednesday, her family said in a statement. She was 84.

Albright, a Czech immigrant who was secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, died of cancer in the company of her family and friends, the statement read.