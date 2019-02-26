A Madrid court has provisionally suspended a license to exhume Gen. Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum on the outskirts of the city where the former military dictator's body has rested since 1975.

Following a private lawsuit, a court order, which was dated Feb. 25 but obtained by EFE Tuesday, approved the provisional suspension of a building license issued by the City Council of San Lorenzo de El Escorial — the municipality that is home to the monumental basilica with Franco's remains.