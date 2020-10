View of Castellana Avenue with very little traffic in downtown in Madrid, Spain, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/J.J Guillen

Madrid's regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso (C) chats with Transpsort's councilman Angel Garrido (R) during the plenary session of the Madrid's regional Assambley in Madrid on 08 October 2020. EFE/Victor Lerena

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa (C) appears before the Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies (Lower House) in Madrid, central Spain, 08 October 2020, shortly after Madrid's High Court of Justice (TSJM) struck down Spain's Health Ministry's coronavirus restrictions affecting Madrid, among other cities. EFE/Fernando Villar

The regional high court in Madrid on Thursday struck down government restrictions that sealed off the Spanish capital and nine of its satellite cities in a bid to curb soaring Covid-19 infection rates, saying the move lacked legal underpinning and violated residents’ “fundamental rights.”