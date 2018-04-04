The beleaguered president of Spain's central Madrid region on Wednesday was forced to face her increasingly hostile critics after a news outlet revealed an official document pertaining to her Master's degree contained what appeared to be forged signatures, two weeks after a scandal engulfed her over the many inconsistencies and falsehoods related to her alleged university studies.

Cristina Cifuentes, of the ruling right-wing Popular Party, had previously shown an internal document to the press that she claimed proved she had passed her Master's final thesis and had supposedly been signed by the members of the examination panel, although it lacked the university's official stamp.