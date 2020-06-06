The Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen Museums, known as the Triangle of Art, reopened Saturday in Spain’s capital under strict new rules and with fewer visitors than normal.
A man looks at the painting 'Weeping Woman's Head with Handkerchief (III). Postcript of Guernica' by Pablo Picasso at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya
Visitors look at the work 'Guernica' by Pablo Picasso at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya
Two women look at the panting 'Figure at the Window' by Salvador Dali at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya
Detail of the painting 'Margaret Theresa, Infanta of Spain' by artist Juan Bautista Martinez del Mazo at El Prado Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Mariscal
Spanish Culture Minister, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes (C), unveils the entrance to El Prado Museum during its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Mariscal
