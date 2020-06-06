A man looks at the painting 'Weeping Woman's Head with Handkerchief (III). Postcript of Guernica' by Pablo Picasso at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya

Visitors look at the work 'Guernica' by Pablo Picasso at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya

Two women look at the panting 'Figure at the Window' by Salvador Dali at Reina Sofia Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Chema Moya

Detail of the painting 'Margaret Theresa, Infanta of Spain' by artist Juan Bautista Martinez del Mazo at El Prado Museum on its reopening day in Madrid, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Mariscal