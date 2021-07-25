The Landscape of Light in Madrid, which includes the vast Retiro park and the Paseo del Prado boulevard in the capital city of Spain, was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site Sunday.
Madrid’s Landscape of Light, Retiro park granted Unesco World Heritage status
Sight of the Glass Palace in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2021. EFE/Fernando Villar
Sight of the Prado Museum of Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2021. EFE/Kiko Huesca
Sight of the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2021. EFE/Fernando Villar
