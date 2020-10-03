The Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday awoke to a partial lockdown, meaning its residents cannot leave the city limits except for essential trips and work, for which they need to show official permission if requested.
Spanish police at a checkpoint in Madrid, Spain on 3 October 2020. EFE/Víctor Lerena
