The reinstatement of a Madrid street name honoring the founder of the Spanish legion, and which critics say harks back to the country’s fascist past, has stirred up fresh political controversy.
Madrid street name change stirs political debate
MADRID. PRIMER DESFILE DE LA VICTORIA. 19/5/1939, viernes. Archive image shows General José Millán Astray watching over Italian troops 50 days after the end of the Spanish Civil War, Madrid, May 19, 1939. EFE/FILE/ps
Calle del General Millán Astray before it was changed to calle de la Maestra Justa Freire in Madrid on Apr. 28, 2017. EFE/FILE/Cesar Cabrera
