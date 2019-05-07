Spain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto (c.) speaks to a press conference on May 6, 2019, in Havana about her country's support for Spanish businesses operating in Cuba against possible lawsuits in the United States for their "trafficking" in properties seized by the Fidel Castro government. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Spain's minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism offered Monday in Havana support for Spanish businesses operating in Cuba against possible lawsuits in the United States under the recent application of Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act.

"As long as there are measures by the United States that threaten the interests of Spanish companies, the government will support the Spanish companies," Reyes Maroto told EFE in the Cuban capital, where she had traveled to attend the Fitcuba tourism fair, dedicated this year to Spain.