Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday that President Nicolas Maduro's administration planned to modernize Venezuela's National Electric System (SEN) in response to the energy crisis that has resulted in numerous blackouts in recent weeks.

"We have decided on the intervention, restructuring and modernization of (state-owned utility) company Corpoelec, a restructuring that must be done hand in hand with its workers," Rodriguez said in an address carried by the official VTV network.