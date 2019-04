A group of people collect water from the pipes of an abandoned building in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar 31, 2019. EPA-EFE /MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A group of people protest due to the lack of drinking water and electricity, on Avenida Baralt, in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, Mar 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A person walks through the streets of a neighborhood without electricity during a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ ALTERNATE CROP

The president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday the start of a plan for electricity rationing in the country that will last 30 days.

During that time, he said he hoped to resolve the failures that have afflicted the system since Mar. 7 when a series of national blackouts began.