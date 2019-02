Thousands rally in support of the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, and against the Nicolas Maduro government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Ramon

Venezuelans rally to show support for the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, and to reject the Nicolas Maduro government, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 02 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jeffrey Arguedas

Photo provided by Miraflores Palace showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center, in blue) during a government event on Feb. 3, 2019, in Turiamo, Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Prensa Miraflores/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by Miraflores Palace showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center, in blue) during a government event on Feb. 3, 2019, in Turiamo, Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Prensa Miraflores/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuela's elected president, Nicolas Maduro, on Sunday said he would not leave power or call new elections because "I don't accept ultimatums from anyone."

In an interview with Spain's La Sexta television channel, Maduro said that US President Donald Trump is imposing "a mistaken policy" on Venezuela and "We're not going to give in."