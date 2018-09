A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, as he arrives to Beijing, China, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Venezuela on Friday began his official visit to China with a trip to the tomb of Mao Zedong, founder of the Communist regime in the country, near the Tiananmen square in Beijing.

Nicolas Maduro, accompanied by wife Cilia Flores, paid his respects to the statue of Mao at the entrance to the mausoleum, where Mao's embalmed body is preserved, and signed the visitor's book, according to handout images released by the Venezuelan president's office.