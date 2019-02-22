A policeman on Feb. 21, 2019, stands guard on Tienditas Bridge, a border crossing between Colombia and Venezuela, and in sight of an orange tanker trailer, which, along with blue containers welded to the bridge structure, were installed at the beginning of this month by the Nicolas Maduro government to block the bridge and keep humanitarian aid out. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

This Friday, when the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert is to be held in the city of Cucuta, Colombian Migration authorities complained that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered a number of containers welded to the Tienditas International Bridge on the border to stop humanitarian aid from entering his country.

"Last night, when Cucuta and the world prepared to raise their voices for a free Venezuela, the dictator Nicolas Maduro welded containers to the bridge structure," Migration said in a brief note to the media.