Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters in Caracas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, and says he is breaking off all political and diplomatic ties with the Colombian government and gave Colombian officials 24 hours to get out of the country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Thousands of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demonstrate in Caracas on Feb. 23, 2019, the day he told them he is breaking off all political and diplomatic ties with the Colombian government, and gave Colombian officials 24 hours to get out of the country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters in Caracas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, and says he is breaking off all political and diplomatic ties with the Colombian government, and gave Colombian officials 24 hours to get out of the country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Saturday that he is breaking off all political and diplomatic ties with the Colombian government and gave Colombian officials 24 hours to get out of the country.

"My patience is exhausted, I can no longer bear it that the territory of Colombia lends itself to aggression against Venezuela, so I have decided to break off all political and diplomatic relations with the fascist government of Colombia," Maduro told the hundreds of his supporters who were out marching "in defense of the revolution."