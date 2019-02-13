Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro turned out in Caracas and other cities on Feb. 12, 2019 to express their backing of the government. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

The elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on Tuesday called for the "threats of military invasion" to recede from the country, which has been mired in a severe political, social and economic crisis over the past month after his legitimacy as president began to be questioned by numerous nations.

"I want peace for Venezuela, we all want peace for Venezuela. Let the drums of war go away, let the threats of military invasion go away, and let Venezuela ... (speak) with a single voice: We want peace, we want happiness," Maduro said at a Youth Day event in Caracas.