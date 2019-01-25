Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuelan Parliament, as he announces that he assumes executive powers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Protesters clash with Members of the Bolivarian National Police during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) arrives at the opening ceremony of the judicial year, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday directed his country's diplomats in the United States to leave that country and ordered the embassy and consulates there closed, also reiterating that US diplomatic personnel must leave the South American nation within 72 hours.

Maduro issued his order before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), where magistrates and representatives of other government branches declared their support for him after the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself to be Venezuela's interim president and received Washington's immediate support.