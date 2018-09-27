President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros speaks during the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros speaks during the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros speaks during the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros speaks during the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Venezuelan president on Wednesday condemned his American counterpart at an United Nations high-level meeting for the "infamous and shameful attack" on Venezuela during the US president's speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and for raising the Monroe Doctrine in his speech.

"Today Venezuela is the victim of a permanent aggression, politically, in the media by the United States of America. They use the Monroe Doctrine to justify from an ideological point of view the aggression against our beloved homeland," Nicolas Maduro said in a speech before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA).