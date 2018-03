A handout photo made available by Miraflores Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holding an enlarged image of the new five Venezuelan Bolivar note during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Miraflores Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holding an enlarged image of the new 100 Venezuelan Bolivar note during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Venezuela on Thursday decided to lop three zeros off the country's inflation-ridden currency, the bolivar, taking effect from June 4, as part of his economic measures to "guarantee commercial activities. "

"I have decided to reduce three zeros of the currency and take out of circulation the current bills and put into circulation new bills," Nicolas Maduro said during a broadcast on state channel VTV.