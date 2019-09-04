Venezuela's president on Tuesday declared an alert along his country's border with Colombia and ordered his troops to conduct military exercises in the area, citing the western neighbor's alleged intention of creating a conflict between the two South American nations.

"To all military units on the border, I declare an orange alert in the face of Colombia's threat of aggression against Venezuela and the start of military exercises from September 10 to September 28," President Nicolas Maduro said at an armed forces event in Caracas. EFE-EPA