Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deplored the sanctions announced Tuesday by the US Treasury Department against his inner circle, and against his wife Cilia Flores in particular.

"I've never seen anything like this. If you want to attack me, go ahead and attack me, but don't mess with Cilia, don't mess with my family, don't be cowards...They issued a decree of sanctions against Cilia, whose only crime is being my wife," Maduro said during a political event with Colombians living in Venezuela.