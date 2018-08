Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (c.) participates with first lady Cilia Flores (C-L) before being evacuated because of an alleged attack with a drone. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hurriedly left an event in downtown Caracas commemorating the 81 years since the founding of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Witnesses told EFE that the Venezuelan president was apparently attacked by a drone.