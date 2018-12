A man looks for food in a dumpster in Caracas, Venezuela, Sep 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A handout picture provided by the press office of the Palace of Miraflores that shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking, in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa Miraflores / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro extended the decree banning layoffs in the country until 2020, the executive vice president Delcy Rodriguez announced on Friday.

In an address broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said that the move was part of the fundamental line of defense and protection of workers being implemented by the government with its most recent economic announcements.