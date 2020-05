Authorities patrol the coast where there was an alleged confrontation took place in Macuto, La Guaira, Venezuela, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

Authorities patrol the coast where there was an alleged confrontation took place in Macuto, La Guaira, Venezuela, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

Authorities patrol the coast where there was an alleged confrontation took place in Macuto, La Guaira, Venezuela, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

The government of Venezuela denounced Sunday what it said was an attempt at a maritime invasion on the coast near Caracas, which the opposition described as a set-up.

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, who, for the moment, has not appeared in public, has received the support of the military leadership and the executive in the plenary session in the face of what the government describes as a "foiled maritime invasion" that left eight dead and two arrested. EFE-EPA