Workers unload one of the three Boeing C-17 Globemaster cargo planes of the US Air Force bringing humanitarian aid for Venezuela to the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from an air base in Florida. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Workers unload the first of three Boeing C-17 Globemaster cargo planes of the US Air Force bringing humanitarian aid for Venezuela to the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from an air base in Florida. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, seen here during a press conference in Caracas, said this Saturday that he has had at least two meetings with Elliot Abrams, designated by US President Donald Trump as a special United States envoy to Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez/File

The Nicolas Maduro government said this Saturday that it has had at least two meetings with Elliot Abrams, designated by US President Donald Trump as a special United States envoy to Venezuela, though no further details have been offered about those meetings.

"We have had two meetings, about which I cannot give you further details because I must respect their confidentiality, but they have been meetings in which we listened to each other," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a statement on state television channel Telesur.