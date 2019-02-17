The Nicolas Maduro government said this Saturday that it has had at least two meetings with Elliot Abrams, designated by US President Donald Trump as a special United States envoy to Venezuela, though no further details have been offered about those meetings.
"We have had two meetings, about which I cannot give you further details because I must respect their confidentiality, but they have been meetings in which we listened to each other," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a statement on state television channel Telesur.