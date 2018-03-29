Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Henri Falcon on Thursday held a campaign rally in the birthplace of the late former President Hugo Chavez, who governed the country from 1999 until his death in 2013.

Falcon strolled among the crowd of hundreds in the capital of the western state of Barinas summarizing for his listeners his proposed government plan by simply saying "we will get out of this," alluding that the poor conditions in the deteriorated neighborhood reflect the overall state of the country.