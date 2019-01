Photo provided by the Miraflores press office showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right center, waving) at a government event in Caracas on Jan. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/PRENSA MIRAFLORES/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that he had ordered a "full, absolute review of relations with the government of the United States" and warned that in the coming hours decisions will be made of a "political and diplomatic character."

In radio and television remarks that all Venezuelan stations were obligated to broadcast, the head of state said that he had ordered Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to head up the review.