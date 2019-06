Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro (C) speaks during an event in Caracas, Venezuela, Jun. 7, 2019. EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS HANDOUT

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on Friday announced reopening of his country's border crossings with Colombia.

"In full exercise of our sovereignty, I have ordered the opening of the border crossings with Colombia in the Tachira State, as of this Saturday #8Jun. We are peaceful people who firmly defend our independence and self-determination," Nicolas Maduro tweeted.