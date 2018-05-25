Re-elected Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro speaks at an event where he was honored by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The Venezuelan President Thursday ordered the armed forces to sign a "loyalty" document after several soldiers were found to have allegedly tried to engage in a conspiracy to hinder the presidential elections on May 20.

"I have ordered (the military) to take the oath and turn it into a document to be signed by the entire National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) in order to carry out a process of remoralization, reactivation of the moral and ideological values of each officer, " Nicolas Maduro said.