View of the Venezuelan flag flying on its embassy in Washington on Jan. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

View of the US flag flying on the country's embassy in Caracas on Jan. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A notice posted on the door of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington advising the public that no services will be provided on Jan. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday directed his country's diplomats in the United States to leave that country and ordered the embassy and consulates there closed, also reiterating that US diplomatic personnel must leave the South American nation within 72 hours.

Maduro issued his order before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), where magistrates and representatives of other government branches declared their support for him after the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself to be Venezuela's interim president and received Washington's immediate support.