Relatives react as they see the bus of political prisoners that are transferred from the headquarters of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 June 2018. EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (R), during a meeting with the board of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MIRAFORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of political prisoners' are transferred from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, after recieving a reprieve, in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, during a meeting with the board of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MIRAFORES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The President of Venezuela said Monday that he has granted pardon to those considered political prisoners in the country, some of whom have already been released in recent days as part of a reconciliation process announced by the government.

"I pardon them. I believe that pardon is necessary to move towards a higher state of national spirit," Nicolas Maduro said during a meeting with the authorities of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas.